CryptoInsight Price Hits $0.0196 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:TKR)

CryptoInsight (CURRENCY:TKR) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on May 21st. CryptoInsight has a total market cap of $245,121.00 and $189.00 worth of CryptoInsight was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoInsight token can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CryptoInsight has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003510 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00019203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000652 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00625065 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00235173 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00045176 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00093951 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001349 BTC.

CryptoInsight Token Profile

CryptoInsight’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. CryptoInsight’s total supply is 12,529,747 tokens. CryptoInsight’s official Twitter account is @cryptoinsightio. The Reddit community for CryptoInsight is /r/trackrim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CryptoInsight is chat.cryptoinsight.io. CryptoInsight’s official website is cryptoinsight.io.

Buying and Selling CryptoInsight

CryptoInsight can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoInsight directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoInsight should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoInsight using one of the exchanges listed above.

