Cryptonex (CRYPTO:CNX) Price Reaches $3.87 on Major Exchanges

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 5:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Cryptonex has a total market capitalization of $175.36 million and $1.27 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for about $3.87 or 0.00058921 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex. During the last week, Cryptonex has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003487 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000644 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00618175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00233308 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00044251 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00092958 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Cryptonex’s launch date was August 11th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 106,757,735 coins and its circulating supply is 45,320,109 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptonex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

