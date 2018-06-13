Cube (AUTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.99 Million

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 5:00 AM ET on May 29th. Cube has a market capitalization of $38.99 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cube has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One Cube token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003512 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000646 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00620231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00233849 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044618 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00093611 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube’s launch date was November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,274,940,000 tokens. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io.

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

