Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s were worth $28,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Lowe’s by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Lowe’s by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 9,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price target on Lowe’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lowe’s to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Lowe’s from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.79.

NYSE LOW opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.02. Lowe’s has a fifty-two week low of $70.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98.

Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 billion. Lowe’s had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. equities analysts expect that Lowe’s will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Lowe’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Lowe’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

