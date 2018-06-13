Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,632,038 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,540 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.56% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $173,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Motco grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 850.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.35.

In related news, Director Graham M. Weston purchased 26,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.34 per share, with a total value of $3,058,578.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Dawson purchased 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,047.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 70,149 shares of company stock worth $8,062,776 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers traded down $0.69, hitting $113.51, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 5,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,750. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.09 and a 52-week high of $121.66.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.53 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

