Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $21.34 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.77 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $77.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $68.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

In related news, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $619,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,276,611.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

