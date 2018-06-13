Cypress Energy Partners (CELP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, “Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. offers saltwater disposal and other water and environmental services to U.S. onshore oil and natural gas producers and trucking companies primarily in North Dakota and west Texas. The Company operates in two segments: Water and Environmental Services and Pipeline Inspection and Integrity Services. It also provides independent pipeline inspection and integrity services to producers and pipeline companies. Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get Cypress Energy Partners alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cypress Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Cypress Energy Partners traded down $0.16, hitting $7.78, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 30,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,615. The firm has a market cap of $85.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.59. Cypress Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.49%. The firm had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. equities analysts anticipate that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 7th. Cypress Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.27% of Cypress Energy Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cypress Energy Partners

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and environmental services in North America. It operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Integrity Services (IS), and Water and Environmental Services (W&ES). The PIS segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines, oil and natural gas gathering systems, pump and compressor stations, storage facilities and terminals, and gas distribution systems.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cypress Energy Partners (CELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.