D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,371 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 289,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,339,000 after buying an additional 53,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $63,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $62,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,505.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $795,139 over the last 90 days. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUB. BidaskClub lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

PUB traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 40,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,727. The company has a market capitalization of $693.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $38.10.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.97 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 20.37%. research analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.14%.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

