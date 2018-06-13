MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) Price Target Increased to $54.20 by Analysts at DA Davidson

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) had its price target increased by DA Davidson to $54.20 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

MBFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hovde Group set a $44.00 price target on MB Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of MB Financial in a research note on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded MB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MB Financial in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MB Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.91.

Get MB Financial alerts:

Shares of MB Financial traded down $0.20, hitting $50.03, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 943,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,806. MB Financial has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $51.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. MB Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $246.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that MB Financial will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. MB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

In related news, Director Karen J. May sold 4,364 shares of MB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $219,072.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,909. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill E. York sold 5,000 shares of MB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MB Financial by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MB Financial by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of MB Financial in the first quarter worth $244,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MB Financial

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit.

Receive News & Ratings for MB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.