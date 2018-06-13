HM Payson & Co. Has $21.52 Million Position in Danaher Co. (DHR)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 49,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 253,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after buying an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,580,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 42.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,894. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $78.97 and a twelve month high of $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

In other news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 120,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $12,176,214.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,692.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 25,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $2,555,636.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,083,688.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,940 shares of company stock worth $24,527,925. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Danaher from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.69.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

