Dashcoin (CRYPTO:DSH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22,811.00

Dashcoin (CURRENCY:DSH) traded down 30% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Dashcoin has a market cap of $348,571.00 and approximately $22,811.00 worth of Dashcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dashcoin has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Dashcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00030502 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006342 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Dashcoin Coin Profile

Dashcoin (CRYPTO:DSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2014. Dashcoin’s total supply is 17,574,970 coins. The Reddit community for Dashcoin is /r/Dashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dashcoin’s official Twitter account is @dashcoins. Dashcoin’s official website is dashcoin.info.

Dashcoin Coin Trading

Dashcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dashcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dashcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dashcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

