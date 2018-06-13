David J. Meyer Sells 1,709 Shares of Avista Corp (AVA) Stock

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) VP David J. Meyer sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $89,995.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,626.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Avista traded down $0.01, hitting $52.63, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 353,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,037. Avista Corp has a 52-week low of $41.21 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Avista had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $388.75 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a $0.3725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 128,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Avista by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Avista by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 530,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 245,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Avista by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Williams Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

