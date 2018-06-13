Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Has $563,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,444 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 347,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 213.7% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 137.6% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 380,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,846,000 after purchasing an additional 220,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 128,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.15 to $58.83 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.59. 9,421,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,168,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $168.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $66.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $594,929.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,392,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

