Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 321.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 420,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,142 shares during the quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. owned approximately 1.33% of Deckers Outdoor worth $37,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,874,000 after buying an additional 292,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,898,000 after buying an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,206.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,094,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,822,000 after buying an additional 1,010,608 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 869,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,310,000 after buying an additional 59,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 277.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 529,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,501,000 after buying an additional 389,116 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas George sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $1,186,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,688. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Tigress Financial cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

Deckers Outdoor traded down $1.13, reaching $119.67, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 8,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,900. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $122.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.16 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name.

