Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 25th. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

Deckers Outdoor opened at $120.80 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $61.37 and a twelve month high of $122.21.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $400.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.16 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas George sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $1,186,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $54,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,688. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,251,000 after acquiring an additional 30,475 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12,012.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 225.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 678.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 121,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 105,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name.

