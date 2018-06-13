Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective by equities researchers at Commerzbank in a research report issued on Friday, May 18th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DWNI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Barclays set a €37.90 ($44.07) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €41.06 ($47.75).

DWNI traded up €0.25 ($0.29) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €41.05 ($47.73). The stock had a trading volume of 770,952 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.29).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

