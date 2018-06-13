Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Caterpillar worth $294,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 365.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Clearbridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $157.49 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.30 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.71. Caterpillar had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 45.35%.

In related news, Director David L. Calhoun acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.37 per share, with a total value of $776,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,989.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph E. Creed sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $705,496.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,581.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price (down from $176.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.55.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

