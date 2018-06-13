William Blair Begins Coverage on Docusign (DOCU)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Docusign’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Docusign has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.63.

Docusign stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,125,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,566. Docusign has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $155.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith J. Krach sold 165,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $4,785,754.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ignition Gp Ii, Llc sold 784,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $22,760,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

