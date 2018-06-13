Head to Head Review: Dollar General (NYSE:DG) vs. Tuesday Morning (TUES)

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dollar General and Tuesday Morning’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dollar General $23.47 billion 1.10 $1.54 billion $4.49 21.53 Tuesday Morning $966.66 million 0.14 -$32.54 million ($0.74) -3.85

Dollar General has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning. Tuesday Morning is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dollar General, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dollar General has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuesday Morning has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dollar General and Tuesday Morning, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dollar General 1 9 15 0 2.56 Tuesday Morning 0 2 0 0 2.00

Dollar General currently has a consensus price target of $95.81, suggesting a potential downside of 0.90%. Tuesday Morning has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.26%. Given Tuesday Morning’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Dollar General.

Profitability

This table compares Dollar General and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dollar General 6.77% 22.40% 10.76% Tuesday Morning -2.90% -14.98% -7.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Dollar General shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Dollar General shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Dollar General pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Tuesday Morning does not pay a dividend. Dollar General pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dollar General has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Dollar General beats Tuesday Morning on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine. Its consumable products also comprise snacks, which include candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, including over-the-counter medicines and personal care products, such as soaps, body washes, shampoos, and dental hygiene and foot care products; pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. In addition, the company offers seasonal products comprising decorations, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products that include kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen, and bed and bath soft goods. Further, it provides apparel, which comprises casual everyday apparel for infants, toddlers, girls, boys, women, and men, as well as socks, underwear, disposable diapers, shoes, and accessories. As of February 2, 2018, Dollar General Corporation operated 14,534 stores in 44 states. The company was formerly known as J.L. Turner & Son, Inc. and changed its name to Dollar General Corporation in 1968. Dollar General Corporation was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as a retailer of upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods, and gifts in the United States. The company offers various products, such as home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, and seasonal décor. It operates approximately 720 stores in 40 states. Tuesday Morning Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

