DomRaider (DRT) Price Down 21.6% This Week

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One DomRaider token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit. DomRaider has a market cap of $7.15 million and approximately $140,664.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DomRaider alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003509 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00019131 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015867 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00605827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00231805 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00044665 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00094192 BTC.

DomRaider Token Profile

DomRaider was first traded on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DomRaider

DomRaider can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DomRaider and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.