Dragon Coins Trading Down 22.9% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $385,358.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003797 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Coinhub, Sistemkoin and Qryptos.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003405 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00018531 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016003 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00595512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00224392 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00043176 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00090868 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Qryptos, IDEX and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

