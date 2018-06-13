Duke Energy (DUK) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $72.23

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.23 and last traded at $72.19, with a volume of 179152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.90 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $292,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $155,444.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,802,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,548,350,000 after purchasing an additional 303,701 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,423,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,916 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,032,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,495,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,156,000 after acquiring an additional 165,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 939.3% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,110,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,400 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

