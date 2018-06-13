Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,509 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,099,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,036,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,918 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 41.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,766,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,189 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Duke Realty by 97.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,608,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,354 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $154,268,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,076,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,134,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Duke Realty stock opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.74. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Duke Realty had a net margin of 196.21% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $234.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

In other news, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 4,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $110,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 146 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 21 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

