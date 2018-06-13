Bellevue Group AG Purchases 39,500 Shares of Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $597,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1,370.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 294,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 274,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Shares of DVAX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. 1,620,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,679. The firm has a market cap of $983.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 10.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $24.45.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.61% and a negative net margin of 31,635.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVAX. BidaskClub cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price target on Dynavax Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

In related news, insider David F. Novack sold 16,109 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $262,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Ostrach sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $62,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,003.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.