Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eagle Bancorp Montana earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.5284357857045 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:EBMT remained flat at $$19.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.25%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

EBMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Rick Hays bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,853.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Joseph Johnson sold 5,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $112,003.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,449.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.