Eaton Vance Management Buys Shares of 74,872 Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,872 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.08% of Bancorpsouth Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 830.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 127,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 113,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BXS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Friday, April 20th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $35.00 price target on Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank traded down $0.10, reaching $34.30, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,037. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $217.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

