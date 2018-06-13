Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.41 Million Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.30% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund traded down $0.02, reaching $11.79, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,507. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $12.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0479 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax, including alternative minimum tax, and, in state specific funds, taxes in its specified state. The Fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by municipalities.

