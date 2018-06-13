eBitcoinCash Price Reaches $0.0590 on Major Exchanges (EBCH)

eBitcoinCash (CURRENCY:EBCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 5:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. eBitcoinCash has a total market capitalization of $547,661.00 and $906.00 worth of eBitcoinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eBitcoinCash has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One eBitcoinCash token can now be purchased for $0.0590 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003512 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000646 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00620231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00233849 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044618 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00093611 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001338 BTC.

About eBitcoinCash

eBitcoinCash launched on November 4th, 2017. eBitcoinCash’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,285,500 tokens. eBitcoinCash’s official Twitter account is @ebchcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. eBitcoinCash’s official website is CoinPulse.io.

Buying and Selling eBitcoinCash

eBitcoinCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBitcoinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBitcoinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

