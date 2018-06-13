Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Position Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,983 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Ecolab worth $24,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.4% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 95,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 90,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura upped their price objective on Ecolab from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.81.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.71. The company had a trading volume of 654,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,465. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $125.74 and a one year high of $150.46.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 491,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.83 per share, with a total value of $67,251,808.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

