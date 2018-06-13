Prosight Management LP Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)

Prosight Management LP trimmed its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 147,945 shares during the period. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals accounts for about 3.3% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prosight Management LP owned approximately 5.04% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unterberg Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,357,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Knott David M increased its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 181.2% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 61,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 39,857 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EIGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price objective on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,051. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $154.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.81.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. equities research analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joanne Quan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

