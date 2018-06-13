Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) EVP Sells 16,156 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 16,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $2,118,374.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Electronic Arts traded up $3.51, reaching $143.29, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 6,432,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,119. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $99.63 and a one year high of $144.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 45,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,571 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Wedbush set a $138.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.

