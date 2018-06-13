U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

