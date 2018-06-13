Energous Corp (WATT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) will report earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energous’ earnings. Energous posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energous will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Energous.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.03). Energous had a negative net margin of 8,335.76% and a negative return on equity of 233.60%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WATT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energous in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub lowered Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Energous from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $46.00 target price on Energous and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energous currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

WATT stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,121. Energous has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $453.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Energous news, Director Michael Aaron Leabman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,846.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cesar Johnston sold 2,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $56,870.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,226,870.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its position in shares of Energous by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Marble Arch Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter worth $754,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Energous by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. 28.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energous

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.

