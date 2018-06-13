Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) to post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energy Focus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Energy Focus posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Focus will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Energy Focus.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 44.78% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on shares of Energy Focus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 4.24% of Energy Focus worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFOI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. 6,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,647. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.06. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.48.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

