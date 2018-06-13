15,084 Shares in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTW. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 605.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,664,000 after purchasing an additional 594,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter worth about $20,739,000. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter worth about $18,124,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,676,000 after purchasing an additional 250,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Weight Watchers International by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 262,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 166,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $98.00 target price on Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Weight Watchers International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Sidoti raised Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 12,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $880,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weight Watchers International traded up $2.43, hitting $94.17, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 1,801,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,185. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $94.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.70.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.49 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

