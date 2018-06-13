Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.01 Million Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,109 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,315,000 after buying an additional 284,025 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,333,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,719,000 after buying an additional 164,698 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,301,000 after buying an additional 96,607 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,472,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,648,000 after buying an additional 92,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,875,000 after buying an additional 90,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management traded down $0.20, hitting $32.60, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 446,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,777. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 160.18%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 99.59%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

