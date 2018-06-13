Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Position Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,922 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amdocs opened at $69.17 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $71.72. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $992.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.59 million. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.37 to $60.20 in a report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.03.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

