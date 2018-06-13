Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.76 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,908 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 21,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,693 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA opened at $262.58 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $266.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. NVIDIA had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 21,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.65, for a total transaction of $5,565,324.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $11,411,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,650.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,926 shares of company stock valued at $50,594,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Vetr raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.77 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.06.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

