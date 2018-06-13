Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,456 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Bank raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 28,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,771 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources opened at $118.47 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.78, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 7th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.07%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $122.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

In related news, SVP Ann D. Janssen sold 4,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $568,143.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,662,473.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.81, for a total value of $103,070.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,423,028. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

