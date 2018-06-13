eosDAC Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $76.42 million and $1.03 million worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. One eosDAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, IDAX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

eosDAC Token Profile

eosDAC is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, DDEX, IDAX, IDEX, OTCBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

