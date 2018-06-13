Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) will post $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.12. Essex Property Trust reported earnings per share of $2.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $12.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $12.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.58 to $13.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.28. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $347.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Sandler O’Neill set a $235.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $251.00 target price (down from $263.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

NYSE ESS traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.61. The stock had a trading volume of 422,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,811. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $214.03 and a 1 year high of $270.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.47%.

In other news, insider John F. Burkart sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.19, for a total value of $607,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $62,639,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $51,937,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $38,701,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 847,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,477,000 after purchasing an additional 125,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,996.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 116,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

