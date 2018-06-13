Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,508 Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $142.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 4,437 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $607,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,737 shares in the company, valued at $12,288,584.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $904,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,059 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,296 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies opened at $129.58 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $113.76 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.22). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.