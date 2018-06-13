Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 477.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 35,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $7,112,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David G. Gomach sold 7,553 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total value of $1,547,609.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,053 shares of company stock worth $9,218,885 over the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess stock opened at $215.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 0.58. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.45 and a 12 month high of $229.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.45 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 8th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.