Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,992 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Eversource Energy worth $17,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $914,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,400,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,419,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $210,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,285,000 after buying an additional 48,353 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of Eversource Energy traded up $0.15, reaching $53.83, on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 52,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,070. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $66.15.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.54.

In related news, EVP Joseph R. Nolan, Jr. sold 6,282 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $358,262.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 21,500 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $1,242,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,619,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.