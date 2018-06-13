EVRAZ (EVR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $547.20

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 547.20 ($7.29) and last traded at GBX 537 ($7.15), with a volume of 4254348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 499.40 ($6.65).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EVRAZ to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EVRAZ to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 275 ($3.66) to GBX 425 ($5.66) in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.02%.

In other EVRAZ news, insider Nikolay Ivanov sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.80), for a total value of £352,590 ($469,431.50).

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

