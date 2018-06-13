Exchange Union (CRYPTO:XUC) Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00

Exchange Union (CURRENCY:XUC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 5:00 AM ET on May 21st. Exchange Union has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $394,066.00 worth of Exchange Union was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exchange Union token can currently be purchased for $5.38 or 0.00081934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, HitBTC, IDEX and OKEx. During the last week, Exchange Union has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003487 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000644 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00618175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00233308 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00044251 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00092958 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Exchange Union Profile

Exchange Union’s launch date was August 11th, 2017. Exchange Union’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Exchange Union is www.exchangeunion.com. Exchange Union’s official Twitter account is @exchange_union and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Exchange Union

Exchange Union can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, HitBTC, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exchange Union directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exchange Union should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exchange Union using one of the exchanges listed above.

