Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Yingli (NYSE:YGE) Share Price

News articles about Yingli (NYSE:YGE) have trended positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Yingli earned a news impact score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the solar energy provider an impact score of 43.6568126847622 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Yingli traded down $0.02, hitting $1.58, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,029. The company has a market cap of $29.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11. Yingli has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $2.86.

Yingli (NYSE:YGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The solar energy provider reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $349.39 million for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Yingli will post -9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Yingli from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Yingli Company Profile

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, sells, and installs photovoltaic (PV) products. The company offers polysilicon ingots and blocks, polysilicon wafers, PV cells, PV modules, and integrated PV systems; and develops and operates solar projects.

