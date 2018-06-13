Federated Investors Inc. PA Cuts Position in Microsemi (MSCC)

Federated Investors Inc. PA decreased its stake in Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,041,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 681,956 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.88% of Microsemi worth $67,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCC. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsemi by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsemi by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Microsemi by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 336,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsemi by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsemi by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsemi news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $243,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Goren sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $138,838.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,105.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,797 shares of company stock worth $518,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Microsemi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. KeyCorp reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Microsemi in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Microsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.78 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Microsemi from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Shares of Microsemi remained flat at $$68.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Microsemi has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Microsemi Company Profile

Microsemi Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers analog mixed-signal integrated circuits; field programmable gate arrays; system on chip solutions and application-specific integrated circuits; power management products; and timing and synchronization devices, and precise time solutions.

