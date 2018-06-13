Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Stake Increased by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,718,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,446 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 1.37% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $73,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors traded down $0.31, hitting $30.90, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 2,324,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,794. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.