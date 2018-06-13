Federated Investors Inc. PA Buys 49,738 Shares of Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,738 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.40% of Hilton Worldwide worth $93,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Jump Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, major shareholder Tourism Group Co. Ltd. Hna sold 66,000,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $4,818,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide traded down $1.08, hitting $82.73, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 3,059,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $88.11.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.28.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

